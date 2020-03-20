The Nashville Metro Public Health Department reported the first known death of a Nashville resident from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
On Friday evening, the health department reported that a 73-year old man with underlying health conditions had died from the disease. The man's death is the first known death from the disease in the state. A press release notes that the health department learned about the death on Friday.
“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” Mayor John Cooper said, according to a statement. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”
So far, the state has reported 228 cases across Tennessee. Davidson County has the highest number of cases, 110 according to the statement released on Friday evening. The age range for confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11 to 73 years old.
Fifteen people have recovered from the virus, and the remaining patients are self-isolating at home and have mild, manageable symptoms.
On Friday, Metro Director of Health Michael Caldwell on Friday ordered all restaurants to suspend dine-in services and said all gyms and workout centers need to close in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The decision expands Caldwell’s original order to close all area bars and limit restaurant capacity to 50 percent.
