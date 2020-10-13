The intersection of Franklin Road and Longstreet Drive in Brentwood will be intermittently shut down from about 5:40 p.m. to 7:40 p.m., according to the Brentwood Police Department.
The intersection of Franklin Rd and Longstreet will be intermittently shut down for the next 1 to 2 hours.— Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) October 13, 2020
The shut down will be just south of the intersection of Concord Road and Franklin Road, near the Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.