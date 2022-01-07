A Franklin woman pleaded guilty to delivery of fentanyl for her role in the 2018 overdose death of a Brentwood man.
Tina Nichole Lewis, a 36 year hold from Franklin, accepted a plea deal with prosecutors on Dec. 22, 2021, which saw her plead guilty to delivery of fentanyl, a class c felony, to which she was sentenced to eight years of community corrections.
Lewis was initially indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on the charges of second degree murder and delivery of schedule two drugs, being fentanyl and amphetamine, in August 2018, following the death of Brentwood resident Jacob "Jake" Robert Gallardo.
According to the indictment, Lewis delivered the deadly drugs to Gallardo on March 17, 2018, and Lewis died the following day, just two days after his 26th birthday.
This was the second drug overdose death conviction involving a Brentwood man that was concluded in December, with both victims residents of the same street, although Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess said in a phone call that the two cases were not connected.
“If you’re purchasing drugs on the street, regardless in this day and age of what your drug of choice is, whether it’s heroin or adderall or oxymorphone, whatever it is, what we’re seeing with this rise of fentanyl being cut into all these drugs and making their way into our communities, you’re taking your life into your hands and you really are playing roulette with your life every single time you go out and purchase a drug,” Hess said. Hess added that anyone who sells drugs that lead to someone’s death, whether they know fully what they’re selling or not, will be charged with murder."
