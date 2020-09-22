A new report from U.S. News and World Report and Aetna found that Williamson County is the healthiest county in Tennessee, and among the healthiest in the U.S.
The report, published this week, ranks Williamson County as the 20th healthiest county in the U.S. The report collected health data from nearly 3,000 counties to produce a top line health score.
According to the report — which compiled data from sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — residents of Williamson County have a life expectancy of about 82 years.
About 15% of the population smokes and just more than 6% of the population doesn’t have health insurance. All of those metrics were better than the national median.
The report calculated scores for 10 different health categories. Williamson County scored the highest marks in the economy and community vitality categories, but scored lower marks in the food and nutrition and environment categories.
The county’s low poverty rate, about 4.4%, and high median income, more than $109,000, pushed up the score for the economy category. In the community vitality category, the county had a relatively high rate of home ownership and high number of nonprofit groups.
Williamson County had a relatively high rate of people without access to a large grocery store, pushing down the score for the food and nutrition category. The area’s hot summers and cold winters pulled down the score in the environment category.
With a total score of 80.3, Williamson County was far and away the healthiest county in Tennessee, according to the report. The second healthiest county in Tennessee was Wilson County, which had a score of 54.2.
In 2019, Williamson County ranked 22nd on the same list and ranked 21st in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.