Following Bethany Stineman's gold medal win in the mini-javelin, two more Williamson County natives earned podium spots at last week's 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.
Brentwood resident Matthew Drumright added another gold medal to his already overflowing trophy case. Drumright took home the top honor in the golf competition during the weekend's events.
Drumright, who the recipient of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame's Heart of a Champion award in 2017, has been competing in the Williamson County Special Olympics program since he was eight.
Drumright competed at the Special Olympics World Games in 1999 in equestrian and in 2007 in bowling. He has also been on the Brentwood football staff for over 20 years.
Williamson County native Norris Peterson earned a trio of medals at the 2022 Games. The 43-year-old won the silver medal in the bench press and deadlift combination events and clinched the bronze in the bench press category.
Peterson has been competing in Special Olympics programs since he was eight years old He qualified for the World Games in 1995 in bocce ball.
