A drug rehab clinic that focuses on music is set to open in Brentwood later this month. That follows an increase in drug overdose deaths in Williamson County last year.
The 34 bed medical detox and addiction treatment facility called Recovery Unplugged is located on Wilson Pike Circle. The organization aims to pair traditional addiction treatment with music.
The number of drug overdose deaths in Williamson County more than doubled between 2014 and 2018. Last year, 39 people died from drug overdoses. The vast majority of those deaths were caused by opioids.
Between 2014 and 2018, the number of people receiving opioid prescriptions fell. In 2018, more than 38,000 people received a prescription for opioids in Williamson county, representing about 17% of the total population.
Recovery Unplugged already has locations in Florida, Texas, Virginia and Colorado. This is the first location in Tennessee.
The clinic advertises VIP suites for those who want extra privacy during their treatment. The clinic also boasts a super luxurious atmosphere, private bathrooms, private chefs and high-thread count sheets.
In 2017, the Brentwood Planning Commission determined that rehab centers like Recovery Unplugged were appropriate for the type of zoning where the clinic is located.
