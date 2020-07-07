On the same day that Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson issued a mask mandate, the county’s visitors bureau released survey data showing the vast majority of Williamson County residents already wear masks in public.
Visit Franklin released the survey results on Monday as part of a wider push to encourage visitors and residents to wear masks. The visitors bureau argues that wearing a mask is the best ways to make sure local businesses won’t have to close again.
Before starting a campaign to encourage wearing a mask, Visit Franklin CEO Ellie Westman Chin said the visitors bureau wanted to understand mask use in the county. That’s why they conducted the survey.
“We had a long conversation three weeks ago about how travelers want to go to destinations that they perceive as safe,” she said. “What we noticed is that a lot of us weren't wearing masks.”
Visit Franklin’s recent online survey of 2,400 people showed that about three quarters of respondents already wear masks in public. Nearly 90% of the people who took the survey say they are following social distancing rules. Westman Chin said she was encouraged by those results.
"Wearing a mask protects others,” she said. “We have a lot of people that care about each other in this community. We have a lot of people who care about our businesses, and want those businesses to stay open. I think that said that in these survey results.”
The small portion of respondents that don’t wear a mask in public reported a variety of reasons for eschewing the mask. Nearly 20% of survey respondents don’t believe masks stop the spread of the virus, and about 13% said wearing a mask is uncomfortable. Nearly 16% responded that it’s too hot and humid to wear a mask.
There are some areas where people in Williamson County feel comfortable without a mask. Most people feel comfortable not wearing a mask at outdoor spaces like parks or restaurant patios. Less than a third of people who responded to the survey felt comfortable in indoors spaces without a mask.
According to the survey results, requiring mask use is the most effective way to get people to wear masks. In Williamson County, mask use will soon be mandatory in public places.
The survey found that nearly everyone in Williamson County already has a mask, but Visit Franklin and the City of Franklin are offering free Franklin-branded masks as a part of the campaign to encourage mask use.
