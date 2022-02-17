The final day of testimony in Ashley Kroese's vehicular homicide case in the 2020 death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza took place on Thursday.
Jurors heard from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent who actually tested Kroese's blood sample during the day's court proceedings.
That witness was TBI Special Agent Forensic Toxicologist Jaqueya Ogilbie, who testified that, while there were some discrepancies to the labels and cap colors of the blood samples that she received and tested in the case, none of these discrepancies led her to believe that any of the samples were either unauthentic or had been tampered with.
Those concerns have been raised by the defense throughout the trial and in pre-trial hearings.
Another witness, who previously digitally logged the samples at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, explaining that blood samples routinely have color-coded caps changed and replaced as the samples are handled and processed in the hospital as part of normal testing procedures.
Ogilbie testified that any discrepancy to the labels or vial's caps wouldn't have impacted the outcome of the test because the one vial of blood that was tested by TBI wasn't the vial with a label color-coding discrepancy.
"To my knowledge, the sample was submitted by THP as a sealed blood-alcohol kit, so it's not my indication that it would have been tampered with in between the time that kit was delivered and the time it was received in the laboratory," Ogilbie told defense attorney Lee Ofman, adding that she couldn't personally testify to the chain of custody of the sample prior to receiving it.
The defense also questioned Ogilbie about her knowledge of the time that it would take for someone, such as 5'7," 135 lb. Kroese, to process and eliminate alcohol from her body based on the number of alcoholic drinks that multiple witnesses reported having seen Kroese consume in the some nine hours when she first arrived and left the Franklin square.
This line of questioning resulted in the witness testifying that Kroese likely wouldn't have had any alcohol in her system in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020, but as the witness and prosecution pointed out, this calculation was purely hypothetical and depended on a variety of known and unknown variables, including the consumption of non-alcoholic food and beverages, the time between alcoholic intake and if Kroese consumed more alcohol than was testified to by witnesses.
Ogilbie also added that she was “very comfortable” with the accuracy of the blood testing results that recorded Kroese's blood blood-alcohol level of 0.166, twice the legal limit in Tennessee.
"Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant, and so it slows our brain's activity in a way that some of these processes aren't able to [inaudible.] So a lot of people think of driving as one singular activity, but we're performing a lot of individual tasks at the same time that require attention," Ogilbie said. "Whether that be slowing down or speeding up, we're steering and maintaining our lane of travel, you may be listening to music, you're using your eyes and your hands and feet at the same time while your operating the vehicle.
"Alcohol impairs your brain's ability to devote enough attention to each of those tasks, so you may be able to maintain your speed for a short period of time, but you may have trouble staying in your lane, so you may be swerving or something like that,"
Ogilbie added that alcohol also impairs a person's critical judgement ability and reaction time.
The State's final witness was Legieza's widow, Heather Legieza, who briefly took the stand and held up a photo of her late husband before stepping down from the stand and returning to the court's pews which were filled by a majority of people making up friends, family and colleagues of Destin Legieza, many of whom were openly sobbing at the sight of his photo.
While the state rested, the defense called a number of witnesses including a Brentwood woman who came upon the accident right after the collision and Brentwood Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief David Harber, both of whom testified that they saw no evidence of alcohol at the scene, such as alcohol containers or the smell of alcohol.
The defense also played a new BPD dash camera video of another officer responding to the scene, and called a TBI agent who works as a forensic scientist as a witness.
That agent testified that Kroese had no traces of drugs in her system, but also told the prosecution that medical treatment issued to Kroese, including a fluid IV, could have altered the results.
The defense also called several witnesses who were at Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor on the night of June 17, 2020, including a former bartender.
That woman testified that she only remembers seeing Kroese with a beer that night and didn't visibly witness Kroese in an intoxicated state, but also said that she and Kimbro's manager Max Jordan, who testified on Wednesday, discussed calling an Uber for Kroese.
A car never was called for Kroese, and that statement contradicted testimony by Jordan that he never discussed or considered calling a car for Kroese to get home.
That former bartender's ex-boyfriend, who currently works at Kimbro's and other venues as a lighting and audio engineer, testified to also only seeing Kroese drink one beer and also saw no visible signs of intoxication, adding that he was surprised how well she Kroese could walk in heels on Kimbro’s damaged wooden floor.
That witness also said that he never actually talked to or interacted with Kroese, and some questions about his credibility were hinted at by the prosecution as they brought up that in a Dec. 1, 2020, testimony. It was the same witnesses that was reported leaving the bar around 2:30 a.m., while on Thursday, he testified to leaving around 3:30 a.m.
Both of these witnesses also testified that Kimbro's was slow and not crowded on the night of June 17, 2020, which contradicts the testimony of other witnesses who testified on Wednesday that the Franklin bar was busy and crowded.
After the jury was dismissed for the day, the prosecution and the defense worked to review the paperwork in the charging documents ahead of the jury's return on Friday morning.
Then, the jury will hear the prosecution and defense's closing arguments before the group deliberates the case and decide a verdict on the four-count vehicular homicide and aggravated assault charges.
