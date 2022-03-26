The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for an unidentified man they said may be connected to a shooting on Friday night near Page High School.
WCSO announced in a social media post at 8:50 p.m. that they were searching in the area of Stags Leap Way and Arno Road for an unidentified male “person of interest” who was last seen wearing light colored jeans and a sweatshirt, but they did not provide any additional information.
WSCO Sheriff Dusty Rhoades later told News 4 that an unidentified male had been shot and was transported to Williamson Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Deputies searched the area with K-9s and a helicopter, and as a precaution locked down then evacuated nearby Page High School which was hosting a sporting event.
WCSO reports that the “person of interest” may have fled the area, but as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, no one had been arrested and no additional information was available to the public.
