Williamson Medical Center has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals, according to a press release.
The distinction recognizes facilities that have provided excellent care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.
WMC was one of only four Tennessee hospitals to receive the distinction, the others being Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin and Region One Health in Memphis. Nationally, only 217 hospitals across 36 states were designated as 2021 Best Maternity Hospitals.
“To be included among this elite group of hospitals is an honor that underscores both our commitment to our patients and their families as well as our commitment to safety,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “We are proud of our OB, NICU and maternity departments and the level of care they routinely provide to our patients.”
Newsweek’s 2021 Best Maternity Hospitals list is powered by data gathered by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities. Hospitals named to the list must meet Leapfrog’s exacting standards for excellence in maternity care, which include:
- Low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries;
- Performing newborn bilirubin screenings;
- Practicing blood clot prevention protocols for mothers who deliver via C-section; and
- Demonstrating a commitment to safety through the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
View the full list of recipients here.
Click here for additional information on WMC’s obstetric and maternity services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.