Brentwood-based Reliant Bank has been named Best Small Bank in Tennessee by Newsweek in its first ranking of financial institutions.
According to a release, more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions (excluding credit unions) — and the savings and checking accounts they offer — were assessed based on 55 factors to yield a best-in-class option in 19 categories.
“The opportunity to be an even better steward for our customers and local communities has never been more important,” Reliant Chairman and CEO DeVan Ard Jr. said in the release, “During this COVID era, our customers are embracing online banking more than ever, while also expecting the personalized banking they’ve always enjoyed.”
According to a recent survey by management consulting group Kearney, about half of customers who previously relied on physical branches and ATMs say they've increased their use of mobile apps. And 35 percent are making more use of their bank's website.
Reliant Bancorp Inc. is based in Brentwood and operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.