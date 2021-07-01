The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County continues its Warwick Lecture Series with a program featuring county historian Rick Warwick Thursday, July 8, at the Franklin Theatre.
Warwick will give a presentation titled “Faces of Our Past” for the first in-person lecture in the series since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Tickets are free, but registration is required and can be completed by going here.
Warwick’s presentation will include 75 images featuring recognizable historic figures of Williamson County’s past including Abram Maury, Gov. Newton Cannon and Matthew Fontaine Maury — along with 50 additional portraits showcasing some of Warwick’s favorite people.
This presentation will showcase historic figures who are not as well known, but whose stories are full of intrigue and noteworthy moments, including Dr. Harry Guffee, Sparedime and Fred Buford.
Devised as an outreach initiative of the Heritage Foundation, the Warwick Lecture Series was created to educate community members about history, architecture, preservation and authors.
