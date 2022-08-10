The City of Brentwood will hold a community meeting on the future Windy Hill Park on Aug. 15.
The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and community members can share thoughts on the project ahead of the meeting here.
According to the city, the future park will serve the more than 1,900 homes and residents in the northern section of Brentwood which is in accordance with the Brentwood 2030 Plan for parks.
The city closed the sale of approximately 52 acres of land for $5.2 million in May 2020.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
