An NFL player has tested positive for COVID-19 in the same week he and members of his team participated in workouts at Brentwood Academy's athletic facilities.
The unnamed player with the San Francisco 49ers reportedly came up positive for the virus Friday. He was part of the team's group who had been working out in Nashville, with at least some of that time spent at Brentwood Academy.
A post from the University of Tennessee's football Twitter account showed former Vol Jauan Jennings, a 2002 draft pick for the 49ers, with San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at Brentwood Academy's football field this week.
The full list of 49ers players present included Franklin native and Battle Ground Academy grad C.J. Beathard, a QB with the team.
On top of having a player test positive for COVID-19, San Francisco had already seen wideout Deebo Samuel injured Tuesday during the Nashville workouts.
"I’m told the entire group — which includes all the 49ers QBs and many other skill players — got tested this morning and are awaiting results. Players who flew into Nashville are grounded for now," NFL's Tom Pelissero shared on social media.
Cody White, the school's athletic director and head football coach, told the Home Page that the 49ers players were at BA's facilities for three days. Though, he said the Eagles did not participate in organized activities with the NFL players.
"They came in after our kids were done," White told the Home Page. "Some of our guys stayed and watched, but they weren't with them by any stretch."
WSMV's Chris Harris added that BA official had told him the school has done about 170 temperature checks per day on its athletes and has not had to turn anyone away thus far.
White said BA is taking "exemplary precautions" to keep its facilities safe during the pandemic. He says they've been working in small groups and have mostly been outside for their team activities.
"We start with fog every single day, clean every piece of equipment every single day, multiple times," he said. "And they were outside most of the time, so there's not much you can do out there."
He was optimistic about how the offseason had gone for the Eagles football team thus far, one that now enters the TSSAA's annual dead period before returning to team activities in July.
"[We] go through the protocols like everyone else is going through," he said. "So far, so good. Kids are excited to be together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.