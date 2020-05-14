A majority of National HealthCare Corp. investors last week voted in favor of a motion calling on the company to prepare a report on how it can enhance the diversity of its board.
New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli last month called on Murfreesboro-based NHC, which runs 75 skilled nursing centers and 24 assisted-living communities as well as other care facilities, to diversify its seven-member board.
Those seven directors unanimously called on shareholders to vote against the resolution filed on behalf of the Empire State’s retirement funds but were rebuffed: Of the nearly 12 million NHC shares represented at the company’s annual meeting, 58 percent supported DiNapoli’s call for a report to be prepared as a first step to improving board diversity.
NHC President Mike Ussery and Controller Brian Kidd did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. DiNapoli’s resolution calls for the company to finish its report by September.
NHC shares (Ticker: NHC) fell nearly 4 percent to $62.11 Tuesday. They began the year around $86.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.