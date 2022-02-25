With one tweet, Bally Sports Midwest reporter Andy Strickland set off Preds Twitter.
The St. Louis Blues rink-side reporter disclosed on Wednesday that he’s heard the Predators are “actively shopping” leading goal scorer Filip Forsberg.
Strickland, two days later, is standing by his sources, who could be anyone from an opposing general manager who’s spoken to the Predators about possibly acquiring Forsberg to David Poile himself.
However, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, who was driving the Forsberg trade rumor bus last season, stated that a trade — especially now — seems unusual.
“I think the Predators are trying to sign Filip Forsberg,” Friedman told 102.5-FM on Thursday. “The fact that this came out now — put it this way, I don’t think that David Poile is trading Filip Forsberg now. I think he’s trying to sign him and… he’s also in a playoff race. Are you going to blow up your team in the middle of a playoff race? No, I don’t think you are. Especially when most of the season has been pretty positive. But I do think that if he doesn’t believe that he can sign Forsberg at the deadline, which is a month away, he might have to consider it.”
Friedman’s beliefs seem to match up with what Poile told The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode on Thursday: “Our goal all along has been to re-sign Filip,” Poile said. “We’re in negotiations and that’s the goal. We want him to stay. We want him here and we need to keep working on this.”
With the March 21 trade deadline being a little under a month away, if Poile wasn’t doing his due diligence and at least exploring what Forsberg, who Nashville could lose for nothing if he leaves via free agency at the end of the season, would fetch in a trade, then he wouldn’t be doing his job.
The perceived belief of those close to the situation is that there’s a better chance than not that a new deal gets signed. The question is how much money is Forsberg worth?
“I think the sweet spot is between $8 and $9 million for them,” Friedman stated. “I think the Predators know it has to be above Ryan Johansen, but I think the Predators have also made it clear it won’t be above Roman Josi. I’m sure Forsberg and his representatives are trying to hit as big a home run as they possibly can.
“…Put it this way, if they get the number to between [$8 and $9 million], I think Filip Forsberg is going to be a Predator. If the number is above Roman Josi, I think there’s more of a chance the pendulum swings the other way.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.