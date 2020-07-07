The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association finally came to terms on a return-to-play plan while also extending the league’s collective bargaining agreement through 2026.
As of Monday, the NHL has confirmed 23 of the 396 players tested during Phase 2 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, 12 players tested positive outside of Phase 2 protocol, bringing the total number of positive cases to 35.
The Nashville Predators returned to Bridgestone Arena on July 1 as part of Phase 2 voluntary training, which began on June 8. Captain Roman Josi recently said in a Zoom call with reporters that the Preds’ players decided to take a little more time away to work out on their own before returning to Bridgestone Arena in an attempt to continue social distancing.
“It’s just a bunch of guys skating with a good setup at the gym, so we felt like we wanted to do that for a little longer,” Josi said recently. “We’ll have two or three weeks before training camp to go back to Bridgestone and then [two] weeks of training camps.”
With Phase 2 winding down, the NHL’s tentative plan includes training camps beginning on July 13 (Phase 3), teams traveling to hub cities on July 26 for preseason-like games (Phase 4) before beginning the play-in round on Aug. 1, which is when the Predators will play the Arizona Coyotes.
Edmonton and Toronto will serve as the hub citifies, hosting the play-in round and the first two rounds of the playoffs. However, it is still unknown if the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be played at different locations.
Under return-to-play protocol, players will be isolated in single, individual hotel rooms and have their food delivered by hotel restaurants or food services in the NHL’s secured zone via contactless delivery.
Should a player test positive for COVID-19 during training camp, they may return to their team facilities after two negative tests only if they show no signs of a fever or if they are symptom free for three days after self-isolating for 10 days. Players who test positive must self-isolate for at least 14 days.
The same testing protocols are in place once play-in games begin with each player, coach, official and staff member getting daily temperature checks. The league will not disclose any information publicly about any players who test positive or report any symptoms.
All players have the choice to opt out of participating in the playoffs with the NHL providing a 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday for players to make their decisions, although they essentially have until three days after the return-to-play plan is officially approved.
Teams are allowed a 52-person contingent to bring with them inside the bubble, consisting of 31 players, three coaches, two athletic trainers, a physician, an equipment manager, a massage therapist, a chiropractor, a content/social media operator, a security officer and a compliance officer. The NHL will not allow family members to join players in the bubble until the conference and Stanley Cup Final.
If teams do not follow the above protocols, they could be hit with financial disciplinary actions or lose draft picks.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
