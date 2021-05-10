The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin has named nine high school students from the Williamson County Schools district as recipients of a $1,000 scholarship to be used at the college of their choice.
Money raised from sponsorships of the Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is used to fund the scholarships.
“The success of our sponsorship program with the Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade allowed us to award the scholarships, despite the parade being canceled in 2020,” said Tim Jones, Kiwanis Club president. “We are hopeful the number of sponsors, both individuals and businesses, will continue to increase so we are able to continue to increase the number of scholarships we are able to award in future years.”
The recipients of the scholarships are Katherine Bohn from Fairview High School, Olivia Wolfson from Franklin High, Major Schwartz, Adam Mohnke and Alyssa Williams from Page High, and Preston Hanzely, Emme Sperry, Emma Moore and Elijah Litton from Independence High.
Plans are already underway for the 2021 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. For information on how to become a parade sponsor, either as an individual or a business, contact a club member, email [email protected] or call 309-261-3500.
