The global leaders of Nissan Motor Co. have broadened the scope of their North American point man to include the rest of the Americas.
Effective April 1, Jérémie Papin will be chair for a newly created Americas region as well as a senior vice president within the global Nissan organization. Papin has since last June been vice chair for North America, when he took over from José Luis Valls while retaining his role as senior vice president of administration and finance for Nissan North America.
“Jérémie led the development and implementation of the Nissan NEXT plan in North America, as the region transformed our business, product lineup and company culture to focus on delivering true customer value,” said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan Motor’s COO and chair of Nissan North America’s board. “The creation of the Americas region provides a strategic advantage, combining Nissan's expertise in research and development, manufacturing and vehicle exports across our North and South American operations.”
The four-year Nissan NEXT plan calls for the company consolidate its current seven regions into four: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas and one that spans Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania. One goal is to more quickly roll out technologies and operational changes.
