Nissan Motor Co. has named longtime executive Mark Kaczynski the new regional senior vice president for finance and information technology at Franklin-headquartered Nissan Americas.
Kaczynski was most recently vice president for finance and administration for the Africa, Middle East, India and Oceania region. He joined Nissan in 2007, was president of Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. from 2011 to 2017 and CFO of Infiniti Motor Corp. from 2017 to 2020.
Kaczynski holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and held positions with Ford Motor and Fisher Scientific before joining the Nissan organization. At Nissan Americas, Kaczynski will report to Jérémie Papin, the newly tapped chair for the Americas region and a senior vice president within the larger Nissan organization.
The moves are part of the Nissan NEXT plan, with the goal of consolidating its seven regions into four — Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas and Middle East/Africa, India, Europe and Oceania — over the course of four years.
