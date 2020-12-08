Nissan officials have announced the promotion of Ashli Bobo to the position of director of corporate communications.
According to a release, Bobo (pictured) will oversee all corporate communications efforts, including those around future advanced technology, multicultural communications, manufacturing, labor and policy communications and financial services.
Bobo replaces Dan Passe, who has been named director of Nissan product communications. In his new role, Passe will be responsible for communications efforts around Franklin-based Nissan's U.S. new vehicle launches, product life cycle, safety, dealers, divisional marketing and regional operations, as well as oversight of Nissan's activations at U.S. auto shows.
Both Passe and Bobo report to Brian Brockman, vice president of communications in the United States and Canada.
"As we enhance our communications around the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, Ashli and Dan are ideal leaders to help drive our storytelling and enhance our visibility," Brockman said in a release.
Bobo joined Nissan in 2018 and has been senior manager of internal communications, leading company communications efforts.
Prior to her time at Nissan, Bobo worked for 14 years in agency public relations and in television news. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Oakland University and a master's degree in public relations from Wayne State University.
Passe returned to the U.S. from Japan in mid-2020, where he was Nissan's general manager for global product communications, leading product launch and global motor show efforts. Prior to that, he was senior manager of Nissan product communications in the United States.
Passe has an undergraduate degree in communications from Cornell University and a J.D. degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
