Nissan, one of Middle Tennessee’s largest employers, is laying off thousands of workers as its U.S. factories lie silent because of the spread of COVID-19.
The cuts are reported to be about 10,000 and are hitting the auto maker’s assembly plants in Smyrna and Canton, Mississippi, as well as an engine factory in Decherd. Word of the layoffs, which were first reported by Nikkei in Japan, comes less than a week after the company’s leaders said they had extended the downtime at their plants through the end of April. Nissan had first idled its lines last month and said then it would continue to pay workers during the shutdown.
A company spokeswoman said executives are “implementing temporary layoffs to help manage the business where activity is reduced” and that affected employees are eligible to apply for enhanced unemployment benefits. The company is not changing their benefits, the official said, and expects to rehire workers to their current roles once the plants gear up again.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
