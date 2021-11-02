Nissan has named Chandra Vasser its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the Franklin-based Americas region. She will also hold the title of vice president.
Vasser has worked at Nissan since 2004, most recently as director of finance for several sales and marketing functions within Nissan’s U.S. market.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tennessee State University and an MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt.
In her previous finance roles, Vasser was a member of the company’s diversity advisory council and worked on supplier diversity.
According to a release, Vasser will be responsible for Nissan’s expand DEI efforts and develop “partnerships and plans to share the company’s DEI commitment with employees, customers and the community.”
“Taking actions to strengthen our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion is a critical part of the culture change that we’ve committed to with our Nissan NEXT transformation,” Nissan Americas chair Jérémie Papin said in the release. “Chandra brings great experience to the role and will drive how we value equity and inclusion with all of our stakeholders, including employees, customers, dealers and suppliers.”
