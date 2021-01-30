Executives at Nissan this week named Tracy Church to lead the auto maker's Decherd factory and, by extension, its powertrain operations in the United States, making her the first woman to hold that role.
Church will take over as vice president of Decherd operations from Mark Swenson, who will retire March 31 after more than three decades with Nissan. He had overseen the company’s Decherd plant, which employs about 1,700 people, since last August and was previously vice president of total customer satisfaction.
Church joined Nissan in 1995 as an industrial engineer and has held various engineering and supply chain roles, including production manager for the company’s new electric vehicle battery plant a decade ago. She has been senior director of parts and production control since mid-2018.
Also retiring March 31 is Mike Steck, Nissan’s VP of supply chain management for the United States, Canada and Mexico since the spring of 2009. Steck joined the company in 1989 as an industrial engineer and later also worked in quality control and human resources. Preparing to take his place is Chris Styles, who has been senior director of supply chain logistics since early 2014. Styles joined Nissan in 2002 and has moved up through the company’s supply chain team.
"We're fortunate to have Tracy's and Chris's vast experience and deep knowledge to drive our manufacturing operations forward as we continue to deliver on Nissan's transformation plan," said Steve Marsh, senior VP of manufacturing and supply chain management for Nissan North America.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
