Nissan executives are looking to further cut costs to offset falling sales by offering voluntary severance packages to older U.S. workers.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the packages are being offered to workers older than 52 and that not all applications will be approved. A company spokeswoman told the AP that the cuts "would not be in the thousands" but did not provide a specific target number.
Nissan's global leaders last year announced plans to cut 12,500 jobs by 2022. That push didn't directly affect the company's Tennessee operations — its North American headquarters in Cool Springs, an assembly plant in Smyrna and an engine factory in Decherd — which employ about 11,000 people. It appears this latest savings plan will include cuts this year at those facilities.
Nissan early this month reported that 2019 U.S. sales fell 10 percent to 1.35 million. But the company's finish to the year was much worse: December was down nearly 30 percent after November was off 16 percent year over year.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.