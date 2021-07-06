Nissan Stadium has housed its fair share of notable events over the years. And on Sept. 5, the home of the Tennessee Titans will add one more.
On that date, the U.S. Men’s National Team will host Canada in a 2021 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at 7 p.m. CST that will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced during theJuly 4 event downtown.
It will be USMNT’s eighth match at Nissan Stadium, where the team has a 4-2-1 record. To accommodate the match, Nashville SC moved its previously scheduled game against New York City FC from Saturday, Sept. 4, to Friday, Sept. 3.
The Titans open their season just seven days after the match on Sept. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.
“We know that one of the things critical to our success in World Cup Qualifying is having a strong home crowd and winning our home games,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release.
“When I think about the stadium, the field, and a crowd that’s full of energy, there's no better place to kick off our home World Cup qualifying series than in Nashville. It’s a vibrant city and we look forward to playing there.”
Nashville will also serve as USMNT’s home base for its road matches against El Salvador (Sept. 2) and Honduras (Sept. 8).
The USMNT has drawn some impressive crowds at Nissan, setting a then-attendance record in 2017 when 47,622 fans showed out to watch the U.S. battle to a 1-1 draw with Panama. Nashville SC has since topped that mark with 59,069 fans for its MLS debut in 2020, which set the new Tennessee state attendance record for a soccer match.
The last time the U.S. played at Nissan Stadium was a was a 3-1 win over Jamaica in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal.
Under the World Cup’s new qualifying format, eight teams — up from six previously — will compete in the final round, with the top three teams advancing to Qatar in 2022. The fourth-place team will participate in an intercontinental playoff for the last spot.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.