World Wrestling Entertainment is no stranger to the city of Nashville.
The company has held several house shows plus episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown throughout the years, typically at Bridgestone Arena.
But when the sports entertainment company makes its return to the Music City in 2022, it will mark the first time ever that a WWE live event will be held at Nissan Stadium when the home of Tennessee Titans hosts the 2022 SummerSlam pay per view on Saturday, July 30.
Widely regarded as the company’s second-biggest event of the year behind WrestleMania, SummerSlam is often held in an open-air venue or a domed stadium and marketed as “the biggest party of the summer.”
“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows,” WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan said in a release. “As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them.”
The full WWE pay per view schedule is listed below:
- Saturday, Jan. 1 – Day 1® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Saturday, Jan. 29 – Royal Rumble® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
- Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
- Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location
- Saturday, Nov. 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston
