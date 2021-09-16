Nissan North America has announced senior leadership changes within its manufacturing division, with David Johnson to serve as vice president, manufacturing, at the Smyrna vehicle assembly plant and Jeff Younginer to hold the title of vice president, production engineering and new model quality.
The changes are effective Oct. 1, according to a release.
Johnson, currently vice president, production engineering and new model quality, will be responsible for Smyrna plant operations, including productivity, quality, safety and environmental compliance. Having joined Nissan in 2002, Johnson (on left in photo) and has held senior management roles within the company's U.S. and U.K. manufacturing operations.
Younginer (on right in photo), currently vice president, manufacturing, at the Smyrna facility, will lead teams across the U.S. and Mexico. He joined Nissan in 2006, holding roles of increasing responsibility within the company's U.S. manufacturing operations.
Most recently, Johnson and Younginer have worked in tandem to launch the Nissan Rogue, Nissan Pathfinder, and INFINITI QX60, which will be available this fall.
"David and Jeff are transformative leaders who have been instrumental in strengthening and reinvigorating our manufacturing team," Steve Marsh, Nissan North America senior vice president, manufacturing and supply chain management, said in the release. "With nearly 50 years of manufacturing and engineering expertise between them, I have the utmost confidence that they will continue to work together to further drive innovation within our manufacturing operations."
