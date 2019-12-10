The Metro Nashville Police Department released its report on Friday’s crash that sent an SUV into a business on Old Hickory Boulevard just outside of Brentwood.
According to the report, around 12:20 p.m. the SUV first rear ended another vehicle in the parking lot outside of Target after the driver of the SUV accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
After hitting the vehicle, the SUV went over the sidewalk and crashed into the front of Service Jewelry Repair causing structural damage and also damaging Blush next door.
The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with what were initially described as minor injures although the driver’s condition or any extent of injuries is not known.
According to the report no one else was injured in the accident and no charges were filed.
