flag at half mast

Wednesday is the last day of school for most students in our community. For 19 children and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday was their last day of school forever. It was the last day of their lives.  

After the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, I wrote the poem below which was later published in Voice Lessons.   

It pains me and angers me today that I need only replace “Connecticut” with “Texas” in the second stanza to make the entire poem accurate and make it real again.

Making A Child’s Lunch

In Remembrance of Sandy Hook Elementary

while it is still dark

i take out the lunch makings for assembly--

things to slice, spread, and pack;

some things crunchy, some soft,

a mixture of items salty, plain, and sweet;

and i think of mothers and fathers

in a connecticut town

who either cannot sleep

or who wish to do nothing else

but hide in a deep cave of sleep

where no nightmare can compare with waking,

parents who are making funeral arrangements

instead of repeatable lunches,

picking out small coffins

instead of pudding cups,

feeling a knife slice through the heart like soft bread,

the flat blade spreading unspeakable horror

and unthinkable grief to the four corners of a soul.

I think of twenty lovely children,

innocents trapped in a gallery of evil,

their blue vinyl lunch bags nestled in cubbies,

their names written underneath the lids

with permanent marker because

so much can be lost in the chaos of a day.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin,  (www.ramonpressontherapy.com)  the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].   