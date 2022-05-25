Wednesday is the last day of school for most students in our community. For 19 children and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday was their last day of school forever. It was the last day of their lives.
After the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, I wrote the poem below which was later published in Voice Lessons.
It pains me and angers me today that I need only replace “Connecticut” with “Texas” in the second stanza to make the entire poem accurate and make it real again.
Making A Child’s Lunch
In Remembrance of Sandy Hook Elementary
while it is still dark
i take out the lunch makings for assembly--
things to slice, spread, and pack;
some things crunchy, some soft,
a mixture of items salty, plain, and sweet;
and i think of mothers and fathers
in a connecticut town
who either cannot sleep
or who wish to do nothing else
but hide in a deep cave of sleep
where no nightmare can compare with waking,
parents who are making funeral arrangements
instead of repeatable lunches,
picking out small coffins
instead of pudding cups,
feeling a knife slice through the heart like soft bread,
the flat blade spreading unspeakable horror
and unthinkable grief to the four corners of a soul.
I think of twenty lovely children,
innocents trapped in a gallery of evil,
their blue vinyl lunch bags nestled in cubbies,
their names written underneath the lids
with permanent marker because
so much can be lost in the chaos of a day.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin, (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].
