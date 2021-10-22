The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a warmer winter for Tennessee.
NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released their 2021 Winter Outlook report which covers forecasts from December 2021-February 2022.
That report details that a return of La Nina for the second consecutive winter will see a 40-50 percent chance of above normal temperatures in Tennessee, as well as average precipitation expected or equal chances of above or below average precipitation across the region.
