The Nolensville 11-and-12-year-old little league baseball team was treated to a parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to celebrate being Tennessee state champions.
The community of Nolensville provided a police and fire truck escort to begin the festivities. Vehicles carried the team from Oldham Drive to Dorch Lane, Stonebrook Drive, Nolensville Road and ended at Nolensville Park.
“The more community involvement we have makes our team even more special to them,” said Nolensville first baseman and pitcher Nolan Brown.
“We are so happy, thankful and gracious because the community has gotten behind us in such a huge way,” said Coach Randy Huth. “It is beautiful. What more could you ask for? We are excited to represent the state of Tennessee.”
The team has the opportunity to play in the Little League World Series if they are victorious in the Southeast region game over Sylacauga, Ala., on Aug. 6. ESPN+ will carry the contest live at 6 p.m. central time.
“It is a big deal,” said Huth. “Kids dream about this since the time they are five years old and start playing t-ball. To be able to have the opportunity to win a little league state championship, move on to a regional and play on ESPN; I can’t even put it into words. Seeing it through these kids eyes is amazing.”
“It is great to be able to spend more time together as a team,” said Brown. “I hope we can get to Williamsport. Not many people get the chance to play in this. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Due to the pandemic, Nolensville was not able to play last season.
“The special thing about this year is that we did not get to have games last year,” said Coach Huth. “This was two years in the making, because there was not a little league competition.”
“I was really worried that we may not play this year,” said Brown. “It is awesome we got to because missing two years would not be fun. I have always wanted to play in the Little League World Series.”
