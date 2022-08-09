For the second straight year and the fourth time overall, the Nolensville Little League Baseball team is headed to the Little League World Series.
Nolensville clinched a bid in the 2022 World Series with a 5-2 win over Team Virginia in the Southeast Region championship game on Tuesday afternoon. The victory capped a perfect 3-0 record for Nolensville in the tournament in Warner Robbins, Georgia.
Virginia jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Neither team would reach home plate again until Nolensville getting on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning.
With their season on the line, Nolensville came through in the clutch in the top of the sixth and final inning, scoring four runs to pull ahead 5-2. They held Virginia scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to earn the Southeast Region trophy.
Wright Martin drove in two of Nolensville's five runs in the win. Drew Chadwick pitched all six innings, throwing five strikeouts and allowing zero earned runs.
Now Nolensville will travel to Williamsport, Pa. to take on the winner of the New England Region on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The 2022 Little League World Series will include an expanded bracket of 20 teams, with 10 coming from regions across the United States and 10 coming from regions throughout the rest of the world.
Nolensville will attempt to make it beyond the first round of the Little League World Series for just the second time. In 2013, they reached round three before falling to Washington 6-5.
