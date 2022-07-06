Winfree family
GoFundMe page

The Nolensville community is raising funds to help the family of a man who died in an accident over the holiday weekend. 

Nolensville resident David Winfree died July 1 after what is described as a "tragic accident," leaving behind a wife, Michele, a young son, Will, and a baby-to-be. 

"Michele is due this November, and any donations gathered will help with funeral costs as well as child care expenses," a GoFundMe page set up by Matthew Clark reads. "David was an amazing husband and soon-to be-father. Please donate to help this wonderful family during this difficult time." 

The fund has raised nearly $8,000 as of July 6 of a $10,000 goal. 

A meal train has been established for the family, and Michele Winfrey is registered at Amazon and Target

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. 