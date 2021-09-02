The Brentwood Police Department arrested two men for allegedly burglarizing a home on Saturday afternoon and beating and holding a man at gunpoint.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County General Sessions Court, BPD officers were initially dispatched to Davis Drive at 2:17 p.m. on Saturday for reports of shots fired, and upon arrival, officers found a "fresh forced entry" to the back door of a home.
Officers made contact with the unidentified occupant of the home who told police that two men who he was acquainted with, identified by BPD as 22-year-old William Hunter Lasley, of Nolensville, and 20-year-old Thomas Elijah Larson, of Cottontown, entered the victim's home and began striking him in the face which resulted in the victim having a swollen and bloody lip as well as bruising.
The victim told police that Lasley and Larson also stole his iPhone, Xbox and MacBook, which in total are worth approximately $1,500, and fled in a white Toyota Prius.
That vehicle was later located on Doveland Court, and when police conducted a traffic stop, they found Larson, along with another unidentified male, inside of the car. According to the affidavit, in the car's back floorboard sat the stolen items and a Remington 870 Shotgun.
Larson was arrested and, according to the affidavit, admitted to detectives that he had entered the Davis Drive residence through the home's front door in order to get the shotgun, which Larson said was the property of his father and had alleged had been stolen by the robbery victim.
Larson then told police that he entered the victim's room without consent of the victim and found the victim armed with a knife.
According to the affidavit, Lasley then picked up the shotgun and aimed it at the victim who then dropped the knife and was subsequently physically attacked by Larson with a closed fist.
When Lasley was arrested, he voluntarily spoke with detectives and told a different story, detailing that Larson entered the Davis Drive home through the back door, and when Lasley heard a "loud commotion" he then entered the home and saw the victim armed with the knife "pointed in the direction" of Larson.
Lasley told police that he then pulled the victim to the floor by his collar and then held the home's occupant at gunpoint in an effort to get him to drop the knife.
Lasley told police that he had entered the house with the intent to get his girlfriend's clothing and a television from the victim's home.
Lasley has been charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property $1,000-$2,500 and vandalism up to $1,000, while Larson was charged with aggravated burglary, assault, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, vandalism up to $1,000 and contraband in a penal facility.
The details of the contraband charge against Larson were not immediately available.
Larson was released from the Williamson County Jail on a $100,000 bond while Lasley remains jailed with no bond.
Lasley appeared in court on Wednesday, and Larson is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.
