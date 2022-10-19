The Nolensville (12-4-1) girls soccer team broke a scoreless stalemate with Independence (10-9-1) in the second half with two rapid fire goals from sophomore Maddie Padelski and held on for a 2-1 victory in the Region 6 AAA championship game Wednesday night at Independence High School.
The teams had some key chances in the first half to get on the board but came away empty in what looked like a defensive struggle for more than a half.
It was not until Padelski found the net for the Lady Eagles with 31 minutes left in the game that the Lady Knights began to take control. It was a lot of offensive fireworks in a short time frame.
Independence senior Georgia Deeds tied the game 80 seconds later only to see Padelski find the net agin on a long range shot and give Nolensville the lead for good.
It appeared Independence would have one final opportunity in the closing minute to tie the game, but as Kailee Bethmann dribbled deep in Nolensville territory she was tangled with defenders and players pleaded for a foul.
Both teams will move onto Saturday's sectional round with opponents yet to be determined until all regional games are completed on Thursday.
Nolensville will host the loser of the Region 5 championship between Station Camp and Gallatin, while Independence will travel to the winner's pitch.
