Nolensville was only two wins away from a state title when the TSSAA suspended the state tournament due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“When we found out that Thursday night, our team has a Snapchat group chat and we were just all devastated because we didn’t realize that could possibly be our last game ever to play together,” Lady Knights center Zoe Piller said. “And we’ve been playing together for three years, so it was really heartbreaking.”
Piller is a junior so it had been three years for her, four for the seniors.
Earlier that day on March 12, Nolensville (28-4) beat Melrose 59-44 in a Class AA quarterfinal at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Knights were scheduled to face No. 1 Macon County (33-1) the next day in a Friday the 13th semifinal, but the TSSAA later suspended the tournament outright after originally planning to only having limited personnel attend the rest of the games.
“We went out and ate all together at a restaurant,” Piller said.
TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress hopes the tournament can be completed in the spring. The earliest date that could be done will be nearly the third week in May.
“The reason is the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) advised that you do not do anything in a group larger than 10 people for the next eight weeks,” Childress said. “That took us to May 11.”
Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for the Murphy Center from May 11-17, so the tournament couldn’t be played that week.
Childress said if things return to normal, state-tournament teams might be allowed to practice in mid-April to get ready for completion of the tournament.
One state might try to finish its tournament in June.
“We haven’t considered June because if we’re able to get the basketball tournament in, can we extend our spring sports season and have our Spring Fling later on in June?” Childress said. “We’re looking at it daily. I can’t tell you how many staff meetings we’ve had. But we haven’t given up and we’re not going to give up until we’ve exhausted all means.”
The TSSAA bases its decisions on advice from the Tennessee Department of Health, the CDC and medical doctors who are infectious disease specialists.
“It’s just a fluid situation until it gets under control,” Childress said of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday, there were 371 confirmed cases in Tennessee with one death. Nationwide, there were 24,738 cases with 291 deaths. Worldwide: 303,594 cases, 12,964 deaths.
The pandemic situation seems to change hourly, so it’s impossible for Childress to predict what might happen with TSSAA sports.
“We’re probably receiving more emails from student-athletes that are involved in basketball than spring sports and they’re saying thank you for not giving up, not just canceling our season, not just canceling our tournament and if it doesn’t work out we understand that you’ve done everything that you can do,” Childress said. “So that means a lot.”
Childress’ priority is safety for the athletes and fans. The Division I boys state tournament was also suspended.
“In my 39 years in education, I’ve never seen anything like this that has affected the safety of our nation, education and athletics the way this has,” Childress said.
Nolensville coach Chris Ladd said he was frustrated the tournament couldn’t be finished, but he understands the TSSAA’s decision.
“I was very hopeful when I heard the ruling on Tuesday, they were going to do their best to try to get us to finish,” Ladd said. “We kind of put out the message to the team that, ‘Hey, we might get to play again in May so try to do your best to keep in shape on your own and dribble and shoot.’ Hopefully, we’ll get some time to practice before they decide to play this thing if they do.”
Williamson County schools are scheduled to resume classes on April 6 although that could change in these uncertain times. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked schools to suspend extra-curricular activities, including spring sports, until March 31.
“I’ve often thought, my first time getting to the state tournament, why does it got to be this year that we have this big mess-up, but I understand it,” Ladd said. “It’s obviously all across the country, so we’re no different than anybody else, but it is frustrating.”
The lack of closure troubles Nolensville the most. The Lady Knights thought they would either walk off with the gold ball or be together one last time after a season-ending loss. Instead, they’re in limbo.
“This is unprecedented for our whole country, so we’re just part of it,” Ladd said. “You hear that maybe the young people are transmitting it more and we want to be responsible and sensitive to that because that’s the last thing that we want to happen is we show up at grandma’s house and she gets sick. We understand the severity.”
Older people and people with underlying medical conditions are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“I have a special-needs brother (Lucas) who has respiratory problems, so it’s kind of scary,” Piller said. “We’re washing our hands constantly, but he’s fine. We’ve been so careful around him, we’ve been distancing ourselves.”
A lot of AAU teams and travel teams play in the spring, so May basketball isn’t unusual.
“I’ve been shooting outside and trying to work on my ball handling even though the gyms are closed,” Piller said. “I’ve been asking neighbors if I can shoot on their goal because I don’t have a goal. It’s been raining, so I’ve been in my garage jump roping and doing ballhandling with a tennis ball, trying to keep my skills up and trying to improve them.”
