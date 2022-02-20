Barham and Maucere LLC, is a local law firm located on Haley Industrial Drive in Nolensville since 2015.
“What I would like people to know is that we are attorneys for people who don’t like lawyers,” Daniel Barham said. “We want people to know we are approachable and also local business owners.”
Barham, who grew up in East Texas, graduated from Vanderbilt School of Law and decided he would stay in Middle Tennessee. He didn’t go into law immediately, however. After completing his undergraduate work at Texas A&M, he worked in the plastics industry for six years in sales.
“I learned a lot about people in that role. It gave me a perspective that has turned out to be useful as an attorney,” Barham said. “I called on small companies. I can still remember the faces of many of my customers. If they were out of supplies they needed, they might have to shut down and worry about making payroll.
"They could even go out of business. I felt a deep responsibility to do whatever I could do to get them what they needed.”
He thought back for a moment. “If my customer needed quick delivery of say, a half truck load of plastic pellets, I had to try to arrange delivery. It was hard to say I couldn’t do it. I had to find a way to get them what they needed.”
How did his sales experience affect his law practice? “As a lawyer, I frequently deal with people who are facing serious problems. A lawsuit could be the most stressful thing they ever go through. My job is to do everything I can to help them. I feel the same way I did when I was in sales. I do my best to get them what they need.”
Barham and partner Scott Maucere specialize in business transactions and litigation. They often focus on real estate and business-related closings. They also provide estate planning and probate work.
“We also work in the entertainment industry. “My partner, Scott Maucere, works with actors, producers and writers. Among other related areas, his work includes copyright and trademark protections to ensure that talented people can protect intellectual property.”
The firm’s clients are filled with Nolensville based businesses, including insurance agents, realtors, restaurants and non-profit organizations. They often provide these businesses with advice and counsel on litigation matters, Barham said.
“For example, a local realtor asked us recently to provide advice regarding a fence that sits on an easement,” Barham said. “We looked at the cost of litigation and discussed other options that might offer a good solution without the expense of litigation, which is actually the filing and arguing of a lawsuit.”
Barham described what he feels his biggest career win has been so far.
He said, “In an Illinois debt collection case, my client and I were sued for violating a statute of limitations law. We prevailed in Federal Court. Although the win for us wasn’t primarily financial, the law related to the statute of limitations was clarified.”
When asked why he chose to locate his firm in Nolensville, Barham said, “I wanted to work close to where I live, which is in Triune. And, I’ve had good luck locating outside major cities. Most of my clients run small to mid-sized businesses. Investors and entrepreneurs often live in smaller towns.”
Barham has been married for 22 years. He and his wife Sommer have two sons, Daniel and Johnny. He enjoys hunting for turkeys, ducks and white-tailed deer. He also enjoys studying American history, especially the Civil War era and World War II.
