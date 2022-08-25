The Nolensville Little League team continued its historic run on Thursday night with a 7-1 win over Texas to advance to the 2022 Little League World Series American bracket final.
Texas, the representatives from the Southwest region, got on the board first with a single in the top of the opening inning, but it was the team's only run for the entire game.
Nolensville answered nearly immediately in the bottom of the first when Josiah Porter smashed a grand slam to propel the team to a 4-1 lead that they never relinquished. Jack Rhodes, Bo Daniel, and Wright Martin plated from the blast.
Nolensville scored again in the bottom of the fourth JF Forni pinch hit singled to center field to score Drew Chadwick.
The Southeast region representatives added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. First, Martin singled to center field to send Lane Dever home. Then, Martin scored by stealing home plate to put an exclamation mark on the win.
Chadwick pitched all six innings for Nolensville, allowing just six hits, one run, and striking out six.
Now Nolensville will get the chance for revenge against Hawaii, the team that handed them their only defeat of the tournament so far. The two will face off in the American bracket championship on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
