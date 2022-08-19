The Nolensville Little League team continued its impressive showing in Williamsport Friday with an 11-2 victory over Utah.
The team led 6-1 after two innings and never let up, scoring an additional 5 runs in the top of the fifth inning for insurance.
Nolensville's Jack Rhodes had four hits in the contest, while Drew Chadwick had 2 RBIs.
The Southeast champions winning over the Mountain challengers in grand fashion sets them up with a Monday game against Great Lakes, which itself won 8-7 over Midwest Thursday.
Nolensville is 2-for-2 so far in the Little League World Series after a 5-3 victory over New England Wednesday.
