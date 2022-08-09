Just a few weeks after winning their second consecutive state championship, the Nolensville Little League Baseball program finds themselves on the brink a fourth Little League World Series appearance.
Nolensville is 2-0 so far in the Southeast Regional Tournament with a 3-0 win against Team South Carolina and a 9-3 victory over Team Georgia.
They will now take on Team Virginia in the Southeast Region championship game. The title bout takes place on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
This is Nolensville's sixth total appearance in the the Regional Tournament, which began on Aug. 4 in Warner Robbins, Ga. The winner of the tournament will be one of eight teams representing the United States in the Little League World Series.
Nolensville has won the Southeast Region Tournament on three previous occasions: 2013, 2014, and 2021. In their last two appearances, including 2021 when the tournament was made up of only American teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nolensville bowed out in the first round.
In 2013, however, they made it all the way to round three, defeating teams from Texas and Delaware before losing to Washington 6-5.
The 2022 Little League World Series will take place in Williamsport, Pa. from Aug. 17-28.
