The Nolensville Little League team suffered its first loss of the 2022 Little League World Series on Wednesday afternoon, falling to Hawaii 13-0 in the American bracket semifinals.
Hawaii, representatives for the West region, have proven to be arguably the toughest team in the tournament so far. Through four games, they have allowed one run total and have scored at least six runs in each outing.
Nolensville will now find itself playing in an elimination game on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. They will be facing Texas, the representatives from the Southwest region.
On Thursday, Wright Martin and Nash Carter led the team with a hit a piece, while William Satinoff reached base on a walk.
Martin, Carter, Satinoff, and Bo Daniel split pitching duties, with Satinoff lasting the longest on the mound at 2.1 innings.
