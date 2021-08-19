The Nolensville little league team lost its first game of the 2021 Little League World Series, but they're not done yet.
Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Ohio came after seven scoreless innings when Ohio's Chase Moak got in a run in the bottom of the eighth that gave that team the win.
Nolensville will next play Saturday in the losers' bracket, with an opponent yet to be determined.
The team is playing in the Tom Seaver side of the bracket, which can be viewed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.