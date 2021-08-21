After the run of a lifetime, the Nolensville little league team has closed its run in the Little League World Series.
The team fell to New Hampshire 4-1 Saturday, with Nolensville's two losses now eliminating them from contention.
New Hampshire ran in two runs in the bottom of the first and two in the bottom of the fourth. Nolensville got in a run at the top of the fourth, its only offensive momentum of the day.
Though, New Hampshire would hold on to its lead and advance in the Tom Seaver loser's bracket.
Nolensville's run concludes with them winning the state, region and a trip to Williamsport, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.