After winning the state and playing well in the region, the Nolensville little league team will be headed to Williamsport, Va., to play in the Little League World Series.
The Commodores, representing Tennessee, defeated Georgia Tuesday night 4-2 to secure a place the little league national finals.
“For these kids, this is their one and only time that they get to do this, and this is a dream that they’ve had from the time that they were five years old watching the Little League World Series on TV,” head coach Randy Huth told the Home Page last month about Nolensville's rise.
“So for these kids, it’s amazing, and to see it through their eyes, I don't think you can really put it into words.”
Nolan Brown of Nolensville has had four home runs in the Southeast Region round so far, including Tuesday's game.
On Aug. 6, the team blasted Alabama 23-0 to advance to Tuesday's game. They fell to Georgia the day after 6-5, but rallied against West Virginia 11-3 Sunday.
An 8-3 win over South Carolina Monday set them up for the Georgia rematch Tuesday.
They're 4-1 in the region tourney headed into the finals Wednesday.
Nolensville will play Florida Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Southeast Region final. The game will air on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.