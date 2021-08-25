Nolensville’s motto from the beginning was one team, one dream.
The dream became a reality when the baseball team from Williamson County made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Nolensville had a short run in the series, but it was still an unforgettable experience for the players, coaches and parents.
New Hampshire eliminated Nolensville with a 4-1 defeat Saturday. Nolensville lost its opener to Ohio 1-0 in eight innings Thursday.
But just making it to the World Series was an honor.
“It’s something that as a player you wanted to do since your first start in T-ball and when you can’t make it as a player, maybe one day you can make it as a coach and I was lucky enough to do that,” Nolensville coach Randy Huth said.
The team received an outpouring of support from the community.
Kroger and Publix donated snacks and drinks for Nolensville’s 13-hour bus ride to Williamsport.
Parents and about 20 businesses made financial contributions for the trip. The owner of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint offered to feed the team soon.
Nolensville held a parade for the team with a police escort after it won the state title.
“There were hundreds of people to watch a bunch of 12-year-old kids drive through the city of Nolensville,” Huth said.
Good luck videos arrived from all over the baseball world, including Mookie Betts, David Price, Dansby Swanson, Tim Corbin, Tony Vitello, Tony Kemp, Sonny Gray, Bryan Reynolds, Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter, Walker Buehler, Carson Fulmer, Mike Yastrzemski and Robert Hassel.
At least 20 major league baseball players sent videos as did Nashville Soccer Club coach Gary Smith, Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the mayors of Nolensville, Franklin and Brentwood.
“We got all the boys together and showed them the videos one night and it was very touching,” Huth said. “You talk about wide-eyed. They were getting talked about by their favorite guys.
“There’s nothing better than seeing a 12-year-old light up when they’re, like, ‘Oh, my God, my hero was wishing me luck.’ I was in tears watching all the videos.”
The atmosphere at the World Series was different this summer due to COVID-19 protocols.
“There were no fans in the stands besides parents or close friends of the team,” Huth said. “Each team had 250 passes so really you had 500 people at a game each time whereas in 2014 when we were in the World Series there were 30,000 people in the stands to watch Mo’ne Davis pitch against us.”
Huth said the atmosphere was still amazing.
“When you walk on that field, you’re, like, this is the mecca of Little League baseball,” Huth said. “It’s one of the coolest events that you can do if you’re a baseball player.”
Davis became a superstar when she became the first girl to win a game and throw a shutout in Little League World Series history in Taney’s 4-0 win over South Nashville, Nolensville’s previous name.
Chris Mercado, Huth’s best friend, coached the team back then.
“That was the game that catapulted her to stardom,” Huth said. “We definitely were part of the story. She threw 70 mph, which you don’t see but a handful of kids do today.”
Davis is a Hampton shortstop in softball now.
South Nashville made it to the World Series in 2013 and 2014.
Goodlettsville took second at the World Series to Japan in 2012.
There are 13 players on Nolensville’s roster: 11 12-year-olds and two 11-year-olds.
Eight are from Nolensville and the others are live in Franklin and Brentwood.
“This year was a complete team,” Huth said. “One through 13 are interchangeable. We didn’t have any weak spots. All 13 could play anywhere on the field.”
Two players hit home runs off the bench as substitutes in the Southeast Region tournament.
Captain Nolan Brown, son of Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown, hit four homers during the regional.
“He was a major reason we made it to where we were,” Huth said. “Without him and his leadership and composure as a player, we’re not in the Little League World Series. His dad was a left-handed pitcher and Nolan is a left-handed pitcher.”
Huth said Nolan can hit better than his dad, who gave him some great baseball genes.
Nolan Brown’s favorite moment came when the team slid down a hill behind the LLWS field.
“We were in our bathing suits so we got a little muddy,” Brown said. “It was real fun to do that as a team.”
Nolensville won the district, state and region titles en route to Williamsport. Nolensville beat Goodlettsville in the district tournament, Morristown in the region final and Florida in the region championship out of the loser’s bracket.
“Our district championship was the same day as (my dad’s) Game 3 (College) World Series,” Brown said. “So after we won, I told him there’s only room for one champion in the house.”
Scott’s Commodores finished second behind Mississippi State after winning the national championship the previous season.
Nolan is named after his dad’s favorite pitcher, Nolan Ryan, baseball’s career leader in strikeouts and no-hitters.
Scott’s influence on the team can be seen on Nolensville’s black and gold pinstripe uniforms that are like the Commodores.
Nolensville is an all-star team selected from the top regular-season players.
New Hampshire pitcher Tristan Lucier stuck out 10 Nolensville batters, overpowering them with his 72-mph fastball from 46 feet away.
“You definitely don’t want to run into a stud, buzzsaw pitcher,” Huth said. “We ran into one in the Little League World Series where a kid threw the game of his life and hats off to him. There’s nothing you can do. 72 mph: that’s like the equivalent of 97 mph in the pros, Yea, that’s gas.”
Nolensville left Aug. 4 for the region tournament and from that date until Sunday the Nolensville players were not allowed to come in contact with anyone else except for each other and the coaches due to COVID protocols.
“They could not hug their parents, no high fives,” Huth said. “They could see them from a distance so we basically adopted 13 kids for a month.”
The team pod was a portion of a hotel during the regional and it was a dormitory at The Grove at the series with 24-hour security.
“In a normal year you do a bunch of things with other teams,” Huth said. “You play wiffle ball games or ping pong or have a toss from kids from other countries.”
Normally, there are eight American teams and eight international teams, but it was changed to 16 American teams this year due to the pandemic – eight region champs and eight runners-up.
The series was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Just having the series this year felt like a gradual return to normalcy.
“I think people are looking for something to get behind that can give them some joy,” Huth said. “There’s been a lot of pain in the past year and a half or two years and people are looking for something that they can get behind that is positive and not so controversial. And Little League baseball, what’s more pure and joyful than that?”
He said it’s been a true reset button in the game off life to see kids be kids.
“I think it was a wonderful thing for us to be able to get out there to give the entire state of Tennessee something to smile about,” Huth said.
Huth was strict with the protocols to keep his team eligible.
“There were disaster stories from all over the country of teams that were good enough to make it to Williamsport that got eliminated due to a positive COVID test,” Huth said. “I was more worried about a COVID test than I was about the teams we were playing because it’s something that’s out of our hands. They’re 12-year-old kids. You just never know.”
Huth said three teams from the Southwest Region were eliminated by positive COVID tests.
“In the Southeast Region, North Carolina got eliminated for a positive COVID test and they were in our hotel, so we were very worried that, ‘Ut-oh, did we come in contact,” Huth said. “We tested every other day from Aug. 4 all the way up to Saturday.”
All three Nolensville coaches were vaccinated so they only got tested upon arrival to Williamsport. Only one Nolensville player was fully vaccinated and only had to be tested once.
There were funny moments during every day of the journey to Williamsport.
“Between people making messes when they’re eating, people losing their laundry or people putting their pants on backwards and not realizing it until we get to the field, mismatched socks and not realizing it until one of them doesn’t pull up like they needed to and their pants are high, lots of losing everything,” Huth said. “I mean, every day we’re searching for something. ‘Oh, my God, I lost my phone, I lost my belt, I lost my hat, I lost my glove.’"
Huth said the players were only under his supervision for a month, but they will be a part of his life forever.
All the players had unique personalities that made them different.
“Especially when it comes to eating,” Huth said. “It was amazing. If you think, ‘Oh, we’ll just get a pepperoni pizza, it’s oh, no, absolutely not.’ You’ve got kids that don’t like cheese, that don’t like tomato sauce, that don’t like pepperoni.”
He learned that you can’t blanket a bunch of 11 and 12-year-olds. Everybody has to have their own food.
Huth pitched for Northeast and made it to the Junior College Athletic Association Division I World Series with Volunteer State when it was ranked No. 1 nationally in 1999.
His favorite moment came after the final loss when he was talking to the players out in left field.
“I just wanted to tell them that, ‘Hey, it hurts and it’s ok that it hurts and it’s ok to be sad because you guys care, but you should be proud of what you accomplished and I was so proud of them,” Huth said. “Right after we talked, we all hugged each other in one big circle and we did our normal ‘One team, one dream chant.’ And I think I’ll always remember that. It was awesome.”
