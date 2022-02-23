Nolensville High School will be searching for its fourth boys basketball coach in three years.
Coach Todd Babington shared Wednesday that he will step away from the role after being promoted to lead the program in 2020.
“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be the head boys basketball coach at Nolensville High School the past 2 years," Babington said in a release.
"At this time it is best for me and my family that I take a step back from coaching at Nolensville High School. There are a lot of good people involved in the program and within the community. I wish everyone involved, especially the players, the best of luck as they move forward in their basketball careers.”
Babington, a former Austin Peay basketball standout, went 21-29 in his two seasons at the helm. He also navigated the school through its difficult jump up two classifications from 2A to 4A this season. The district record went from 6-4 in 2020 to 0-8 in 2021, which can in part be attributed to the raise in district difficulty.
The coach excelled on the court as a player during his college days with the Govs. In 2008, he helped lead Austin Peay to its first NCAA Tournament since 2003 after winning the OVC Tournament. He was the OVC tourney MVP that season as well.
“We are grateful for Coach Babington’s commitment and investment in our student athletes at Nolensville High School," NHS principal Amy Maffei said in the release. "We want to thank him for his leadership within our school and community."
Nolensville saw coach Wes Lambert leave in 2019 after three seasons before hiring John Stigall to replace him. Stigall left after one season for an opportunity with another school. Babington was an assistant under Stigall and was elevated to the head coaching role after the latter's departure.
Per the release, assistant coach Jermaine Howard will take over in an interim role until the next head coach is selected. The school says it will begin searching for a replacement immediately.
