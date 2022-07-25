Nolensville Little League Baseball continues to be one of the state's premier programs.
For the second consecutive season, and the sixth time in the last nine, Nolensville has won the Tennessee Little League State Tournament.
Nolensville will now represent Tennessee at the Southeast Region Tournament with a spot in the Little League World Series on the line. The Southeast Region Tournament will take place August 4-9 in Warner Robins, Ga.
Nolensville has won the Southeast Region Tournament on three previous occasions: 2013, 2014, and 2021. In their last two appearances, including 2021 when the tournament was made up of only American teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nolensville bowed out in the first round.
In 2013, however, they made it all the way to round three, defeating teams from Texas and Delaware before losing to Washington 6-5.
Only once has a team from Tennessee made the Little League World Series final. In 2012, Goodlettsville reached the championship game before falling 12-2 to Japan.
