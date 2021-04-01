A Nolensville woman was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunset Road Monday night.
According to the Brentwood Police Department, Aimee Nell Pistulka was driving west on Sunset Road near Copperstone Drive when she lost control of her 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle while attempting to negotiate a curve.
Pistulka and her daughter, who was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle, were both thrown from the bike.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, Pistulka's daughter was not seriously injured in the crash, but Pistulka died of her injuries after they were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 6:41 p.m., and according to the preliminary crash report, both citizens and first responders issued aid to Pistulka and her daughter.
The accident remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department’s Directed Enforcement Team, and no cause has been determined at this time.
Pistulka's funeral will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with visitation on Monday from 5 p.m.-8p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Pistulka's memory to RootsEthiopia.org and OurKidsCenter.com.
Pistulka will also be memorialized on Saturday at noon with a group motorcycle ride that begins at the Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.