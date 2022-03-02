Nolensville is a fast-growing town with a growing number of women business owners.
Nolensville Women Connect offers an opportunity to expand one’s network in that expanding scene.
“Nolensville Women Connect provides professional women an opportunity to make connections for business development and personal growth,” said Hope Warfel, the Nolensville chapter’s ambassador.
“We are part of Tennessee Women Connect an organization formed in January 2020 by Lucy Miller. We are one of eight chapters,” Warfel added.
Lucy Miller, who is a Franklin based realtor with Zeitlin Sotheby’s, decided to form Tennessee Women Connect when she couldn’t find a networking group that met her needs.
“I started out creating a Facebook page and the response was so good that I felt I wasn’t the only woman in the area that was looking for something that would give me the chance to network and make friends in a friendly and welcoming environment," she explained.
Miller pointed out that among the chapters, which also include, Brentwood, Clarksville, Franklin, Mt Juliet, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Spring Hill, Nolensville has gotten the biggest response so far.
Lisa Garramone, one of the Town of Nolensville’s commissioners, has attended two events in town.
“I like to support Nolensville’s local businesses," Garramore said.
"You never know when an opportunity will arise to do business with someone. For example, at one event, I exchanged business cards with the owner of Saltysisters.com. They specialize in putting together charcuterie boards for parties and events. Now that I know about them, it’s likely I will use them at some point.”
Commissioner Garramone is also interested in learning about the needs and issues business owners face.
Membership is optional. Any women working in the business world are welcome to attend the twice monthly networking sessions. For those interested in membership, there are several plans to choose from which can be explored on the organization’s website.
According to Miller, membership has many advantages, including a contact list of all paying members. Currently, approximately 110 women have signed up.
The number of women who have been attending sessions in Nolensville has surprised Warfel.
“We had 150 attend our kickoff session at the Mill Creek Brewery, 47 at a luncheon meeting at Mama’s Java and 75 at Happenchance,” Warfel said. “There’s a modest fee to attend that includes food. All three events were sold out.”
Laura Grant, who owns Laura Grant Design LLC, attended the event at Mama’s Java.
“Each attendee introduced themselves and described the work they do. Everyone was also asked to request something helpful they would like those in attendance to do. It was fun and stimulating,” she said. “I got to connect with other creative people in the area. Perhaps we can collaborate on some projects.”
Kasi Haire, a manager at Farmer’s Market, went to the Mill Creek Brewery session and plans to attend sessions in other cities as well.
“I’ve been very inspired by what I have seen," she said. "It’s nice to meet people, many of whom are in the same season of life and all of whom are working locally in the business world."
Members also receive a monthly newsletter.
“We can use the newsletter to advertise our own business opportunities,” Haire said. “Since I operate farmers markets in multiple locations, I believe these meetings will be very rewarding.”
Several of the women pointed out that walking into a crowded room filled with strangers can be intimidating at first.
“About half the woman I spoke with said they were really nervous,” Grant said. “But, while networking can be daunting, in this setting it was just comfortable.
“I noticed that some attendees tended to stay within their comfort zones,” Garramone said, “but if you’re looking for an opportunity to improve your networking skills, this organization offers an ideal setting to improve them.”
Miller said she plans to continue to expand to other cities. Last year they held an educational session with a keynote speaker at the Loveless Café, open to everyone.
“We plan to do that again later this year," she said. "And, we also will have monthly lunch and learn sessions available on zoom to help anyone interested in personal growth.”
Miller says she is very enthusiastic about the organization’s prospects.
“Tennessee Women Connect is about giving women the opportunity to connect for business purposes and to develop real relationships in a natural, enjoyable setting.”
